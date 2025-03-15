Temperature drops as rain again lashes Punjab, KP

Different parts of the country again received rain during the last 24 hours, bringing down the temperatures. It rained in most parts of the Punjab, while showers were also reported from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Mansehra and Battagram. It rained intermittently in Kharian and its surrounding areas, including Sarai Alamgir, for 12 hours.

However, while on the one hand, it turned the weather cold, on the other it resulted in the suspension of the power supply to different localities of these cities as well as villages.

Light rain was also reported from Nowshera Virkan and its outskirts. Light rain was also reported from Malakwal and its suburbs. Similarly, several feeders of the GEPCO tripped following showers in Gujranwala and surrounding areas.

Likewise, the rain was also reported from Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Chishtian, Bahawalnagar, Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Nankana Sab and some other areas of the province. Temperatures dipped in Mansehra and adjoining areas following light rain.

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicted showers with snowfall over the hills in central Punjab, including Lahore, Khushab and Sheikhupura, KP, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the next 24 hours.

It said that rain, accompanied by strong gales, was likely to pound southern Punjab and north-eastern Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Murree, Galyat, while light snow was expected over the hills. The Met Office forecast rain and snow for different parts of KP, including Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Mohmand and Bajaur.