UN chief urges everyone to combat Islamophobia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged everyone to speak out against xenophobia and discrimination to combat a “disturbing rise” in anti-Muslim bigotry. In a message marking Saturday’s International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the UN chief, who is on a Ramadan solidarity visit to Bangladesh, warned of racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship. “This is part of a wider scourge of intolerance, extremist ideologies, and attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations,” he said, adding that when one group is attacked, “the rights and freedoms of all are at risk”. He urged everyone around the world to reject and eradicate bigotry, and to speak out against xenophobia and discrimination. He also called on governments to foster social cohesion and protect religious freedom, and for online platforms to curb hate speech and harassment. “On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let us work together to uphold equality, human rights and dignity, and build inclusive societies where everyone, regardless of their faith, can live in peace and harmony.”