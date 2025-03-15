Gradually, the world is shutting down its doors to the green passport. If Donald Trump’s administration in Washington is considering issuing sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of Pakistan, including other countries, it should serve as a reminder to fix our house.

The US is preparing to impose travel bans on dozens of countries. Pakistan has been placed in a group that faces a possible partial suspension of visa issuance if its government fails to address certain deficiencies within 60 days, according to sources and an internal memo seen by Reuters.

A total of 41 countries have been divided into three groups. The first group, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea, is set for a complete visa suspension. The second group, including Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan, would face partial suspensions, affecting tourist and student visas. Pakistan is in the third group, which may face partial restrictions unless corrective measures are taken.

A US official, speaking anonymously, stated that the list might change and still needs approval from top officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The New York Times was the first to report this development.

The move reminds us of Trump’s first-term travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, which was eventually upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018. Now, in his second term, Trump has intensified his immigration crackdown.

On January 20, he signed an executive order for stricter security checks on foreign travellers. By March 21, US officials must submit a list of countries where travel should be restricted due to inadequate screening processes.

In an October 2023 speech, Trump had already hinted at tougher restrictions, singling out Gaza, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and other regions he deemed security threats. The US State Department has yet to respond to inquiries regarding these plans. Regardless of the State Department’s official policy statement, the clock is ticking. *