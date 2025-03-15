Solar Roller

The prevalent energy crisis is pushing people towards solar power. One of the biggest reasons for solar power is the soaring electricity prices. As every unit was putting a hole in consumers’ pockets, more households and businesses started installing solar panels. By the end of 2024, the number of solar users had jumped to nearly 300,000. And solar power production crossed 4,000 megawatts. This is an astonishing rise from just 321 megawatts in 2021. But while this shift has helped some escape high power bills, it has created a new challenge: the financial burden on grid electricity users.

The government, in response, has slashed the rate at which it buys surplus solar electricity from new users. Previously, solar panel owners sold excess power to the grid at Rs27 per unit. Now, the rate has been cut to Rs10 per unit, aiming to control the rising cost of grid electricity. However, this policy applies only to new solar users; those who already have solar setups remain unaffected. This is just to discourage the new solar consumers.

This move signals a larger issue – Pakistan’s energy strategy remains inconsistent. Instead of encouraging the shift to cleaner and cheaper energy, the government’s approach makes solar adoption less attractive. While authorities argue that rising solar adoption increases grid electricity prices, the real problem is the country’s overdependence on expensive fossil fuels. Also, the government failed to cut line losses. If the government truly wants to stabilise power prices, it should address leakages in the power sector and invest in alternative energy sources like wind and hydro alongside solar.

Frequent policy changes only create uncertainty. Last year, fluctuating solar panel prices and unpredictable tax changes shook the solar market. If the government wants energy security, it needs a long-term, stable plan. A well-designed renewable energy policy will not only benefit consumers but also reduce dependence on costly fuel imports. The future of energy is solar, no matter whether you hide it from sunshine or not. *