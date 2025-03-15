Trump Administration Proposes Sweeping Visa Bans, Pakistan and Others at Risk

The Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing extensive travel restrictions on citizens from dozens of countries as part of a new immigration policy, according to sources familiar with the matter and an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo, which outlines potential measures, categorizes 41 countries into three separate groups. The first group consists of 10 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea, which may face a complete visa suspension, effectively barring their citizens from entering the United States.

The second group includes Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan. These nations could face partial visa restrictions, impacting tourist, student, and other immigrant visas, though some exceptions may apply.

The third group, comprising 26 countries—including Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan—could face limited visa suspensions if their governments fail to address specific concerns within 60 days, as mentioned in the memo.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized that the list is not final and may undergo modifications before receiving approval from the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New York Times was the first to report on the proposed travel restrictions, which, if enacted, could significantly impact international travel and diplomatic relations.