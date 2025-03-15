Thieves steal solar panels from Akmal brother’s family farmhouse

Thieves broke into the Lahore farmhouse of Pakistani cricketers Kamran and Umar Akmal’s father, stealing newly installed solar panels worth Rs500,000. The incident occurred in broad daylight within the Heyr police station’s jurisdiction. The suspects broke the main gate’s lock, entered the property, and removed the panels before escaping.

The victim, father of the former Pakistan wicketkeepers, said the solar system was installed just a day earlier. “We put it up yesterday, and today the thieves took it away,” he told local media. Police arrived at the scene soon after the crime was reported and began investigating the matter.

Authorities confirmed that CCTV footage and other evidence were being analyzed to identify the suspects. SP Cantonment stated that a case had been registered on the complaint of the farmhouse’s coach. Officers have been ordered to track down and arrest the culprits quickly.

Police have assured the family of swift action, urging residents to remain vigilant against such thefts. The incident has raised concerns about security in the area, prompting calls for better surveillance and law enforcement measures.