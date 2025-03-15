KP leads the way with Pakistan’s first digital financial oversight portal

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an Integrated IT Portal to improve financial oversight, ensure transparency, and enhance service delivery. This makes KP the first province in Pakistan to implement a province-wide digital financial monitoring system. The portal will help track public spending and enforce fiscal discipline across government entities.

Developed with UK-funded technical support, the system will monitor 181 public sector organizations, including hospitals, universities, and municipal units. It features real-time performance tracking, interactive dashboards, and automated reporting to improve decision-making. The Finance Department’s Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) will use the platform to maintain strict financial oversight.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the portal at a formal event in Peshawar, attended by finance advisors and senior officials. The government has made it mandatory for all public entities to use the system for financial tracking and operational management. Officials also introduced KP’s first Service Delivery Performance Monitoring Report, expanding performance tracking to all departments.

The portal aims to create a transparent and accountable governance model by integrating automated reporting and real-time financial data. With this initiative, KP is setting a new standard for digital governance in Pakistan, ensuring better financial management and improved public services.