Naseebo Lal accuses husband of brutal assault, FIR registered

Renowned Punjabi singer Naseebo Lal has accused her husband, Naveed Hussain, of physically assaulting her at their home in Lahore. According to the police report, she was sitting in the courtyard of her residence when he arrived and started verbally abusing her. The situation escalated when he allegedly picked up a brick and struck her in the face, causing serious injuries to her nose and left cheek.

Police have registered an FIR on Naseebo Lal’s complaint and confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest the suspect. Authorities assured that the matter is under investigation and legal action will be taken accordingly. The incident has sparked concern among fans, with many expressing support for the singer on social media.

Naseebo Lal, born in 1970 in Chishtian, Pakistan, has been a prominent figure in folk music for decades. Coming from a nomadic family originally from Rajasthan, she began her singing career at a young age. Inspired by Madam Noor Jahan, she has recorded over 1,500 songs in various languages, gaining fame through traditional stage performances and cultural events.

She gained widespread recognition after debuting in Coke Studio’s ninth season in 2016. Her collaboration with Abida Parveen on “Tu Jhoom” in season 14 was highly acclaimed. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, Naseebo Lal remains dedicated to her musical journey and continues to inspire audiences with her powerful voice.