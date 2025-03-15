Govt mulls self-financing ML-1 railway project amid funding delays

The federal government is considering funding the delayed Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway project using its own resources if external financing does not materialize, said Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi. He emphasized the government’s commitment to proceeding with the project, even without international partners.

Abbasi’s remarks come as Pakistan awaits a visit from China’s technical team by the end of March. Despite reaffirming their commitment to the project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), concerns over securing the necessary funding persist.

The ML-1 project, estimated to cost $1.1 billion, is expected to receive 85% financing from China under CPEC. However, delays in funding and lack of progress have raised questions about the timeline and future of the project.

The Senate Standing Committee has urged the government to explore alternative financing options and address ongoing concerns regarding the project’s financing. This comes alongside discussions on other major infrastructure projects, including dams and water conservation efforts.