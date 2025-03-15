Pakistan and IMF near agreement on next loan tranche

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are close to reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) for the first review of the 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Nathan Porter, the IMF mission leader, stated that significant progress has been made during the discussions, which took place from February 24 to March 14, 2025, in Islamabad and Karachi.

Porter highlighted the strong implementation of the economic program, noting progress in areas such as fiscal consolidation, maintaining a tight monetary policy to control inflation, and accelerating energy sector reforms. Discussions also focused on structural reforms to boost growth, enhance social protection, and increase spending in health and education.

In addition, progress was made on Pakistan’s climate reform agenda, aimed at reducing vulnerability to natural disasters, with potential support from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The IMF delegation was in Pakistan to review the $7 billion bailout package and to discuss the release of a $1 billion tranche.