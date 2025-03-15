Police stations and checkposts attacked in K-P’s Bannu

Late on Friday night, two police stations and a police post in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were attacked in a coordinated assault. Unidentified militants on motorcycles threw hand grenades at the Khojri police post. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the motives behind the attacks remain unclear.

In addition to the Khojri post, militants targeted the Bakakhel and Ghoriwala police stations, leading to gunfire exchanges between the attackers and security forces. The simultaneous assaults caused panic across the district. Security forces have increased their efforts to locate the attackers and prevent further incidents.

The attacks come on the heels of a thwarted terrorist assault on Bannu Cantonment last week. Security forces killed at least six terrorists during the attempt, which involved suicide bombers from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Meanwhile, investigations into the recent attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and Bannu are ongoing, with authorities analyzing CCTV footage and tracing the vehicles used in the assaults.