“Not the best” – Moeen Ali criticizes Pakistan’s pace trio

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has raised doubts about Pakistan’s pace attack, sparking debate in the cricketing world. Speaking on a podcast with Adil Rashid, he acknowledged the talent of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf but dismissed claims that they are the best in the world. His comments have led to discussions among fans and experts.

Moeen stated that many, especially those with Pakistani backgrounds, believe Pakistan has the best fast bowlers, but he disagrees. He emphasized that while Naseem, Shaheen, and Haris are skilled, they do not surpass other top pacers globally. His remarks challenged the common perception of Pakistan’s pace dominance.

He further explained that although the trio is good, they are not at the absolute top level. His comments came after Pakistan’s pacers struggled during the Champions Trophy 2025, raising questions about their consistency in high-pressure games. Their performance in the tournament did not match the high expectations set by Pakistani fans.

Moeen’s remarks have fueled discussions about the true strength of Pakistan’s bowling attack. Many are now debating whether Pakistan’s pacers need further improvement to compete with the world’s best. His criticism has added to the ongoing conversation about Pakistan’s cricketing future.