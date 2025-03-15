Pakistan among 43 countries facing potential US travel restrictions

Pakistan is among 43 countries that could face tighter travel restrictions under a new proposal by the Trump administration. The potential changes, reported by The New York Times, are part of a broader immigration policy that may affect travelers applying for immigrant or tourist visas.

Under the proposed rules, Pakistan has been placed on the “orange list,” which means stricter travel restrictions for its citizens. This would particularly impact those applying for immigrant and tourist visas, with mandatory in-person visa interviews and potential limits on certain visa categories. Wealthy business travelers may still be allowed entry, but others could face more hurdles.

The new restrictions build upon measures from Trump’s first term and include 11 countries on the “red list” facing a complete travel ban. Pakistan, along with Russia, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan, is included on the “orange list.” The countries on these lists are largely Muslim-majority, politically unstable, or have weak governance, according to the report.

While the draft policy is still under review, the final decision will be made by the White House. The changes could also affect Pakistani nationals with existing visas or green card holders, though it remains unclear.