Elon Musk plans first starship mission to Mars by late 2025

SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that Starship will launch for Mars at the end of 2025, carrying Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. He also suggested that human landings could begin as early as 2029, though 2031 is a more realistic target if initial missions succeed.

Musk previously told investors that Optimus would be ready to perform factory tasks by the end of 2024. His ambitious plans for Mars colonization are closely tied to Starship, which plays a key role in SpaceX’s future. The fully reusable spacecraft is expected to revolutionize space travel and satellite launches.

In November, Reuters reported that Musk’s Mars mission could gain more support under former U.S. President Donald Trump. If re-elected, Trump is expected to shift NASA’s focus from the Moon to Mars, which could boost SpaceX’s efforts.

Starship is crucial for Musk’s vision of making humans a multi-planetary species. The spacecraft is also central to SpaceX’s satellite launch business, which it currently dominates with the Falcon 9 rocket. Musk remains optimistic about transforming space travel and advancing human exploration beyond Earth.