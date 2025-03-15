Trump administration plans new travel ban affecting 41 countries

The Trump administration is considering a major expansion of travel restrictions that could impact citizens from 41 countries, including Pakistan. The strictest category includes 10 countries, such as Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, and North Korea, facing a full visa suspension. The second category includes five nations, like Myanmar and Haiti, with partial visa restrictions on tourist and student visas.

Pakistan falls into the third category, along with 25 other nations, facing a possible visa suspension if they fail to improve security and vetting measures within 60 days. If approved, the restrictions could significantly limit travel for Pakistanis to the US. The proposal follows Trump’s January 20 executive order, which mandated tougher security screenings and called for a review of visa policies.

The plan mirrors Trump’s 2017 travel ban, which initially targeted Muslim-majority countries and was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018 after legal battles. US officials claim the new restrictions aim to address national security risks, but critics argue the move could lead to diplomatic tensions and discrimination against affected nations.

The State Department has not yet issued an official response, and final decisions are still under review. However, experts expect international backlash, especially from human rights groups and impacted countries. If implemented, the ban would mark a major escalation in US immigration policies.