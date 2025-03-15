Lahore Down, Karachi Up, Crime Trend Data Tell Two Different Tales

Crime data comparison of two major cities of Pakistan show that Lahore has experienced a significant decline in crimes over the past two years, while Karachi continues to grapple with high rates of street crimes.

According to the data obtained through official sources, there is a downward trend in property-related crimes in Lahore. In January–February 2025, 4,686 cases were reported, marking a 63% decrease from 12,739 cases in 2023 and a 25% decrease from 9,566 cases in 2024. Dacoity (armed robbery) incidents dropped to 10 in the first two months of 2025, a 52% reduction from 2023 and a 9% reduction from 2024. There were 853 robbery cases in early 2025, a 79% decrease from 3,984 cases in 2023 and a 25% decrease from 2,969 cases in 2024. Snatching incidents fell to 839 in 2025, down 69% from 2,690 cases in 2023 and 51% from 1,724 cases in 2024. Motorcycle theft cases decreased to 1,849 in 2025, a 56% reduction from 4,178 cases in 2023 and 41% from 3,115 cases in 2024. There were 262 vehicle theft cases in 2025, showing a 42% decrease from 449 cases in 2023 and 39% from 432 cases in 2024. Burglary incidents declined to 688 in 2025, a 35% reduction from 1,065 cases in 2023.

The figures of Karachi show a completely different picture, where the megacity faces persistent challenges with street crimes. Although in the first two months of 2025, Karachi recorded 10,356 street crime incidents, a 28.18% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. However, this still translates to an average of approximately 5,178 incidents per month. In January 2025 alone, 1,585 mobile phones were snatched, reflecting an 11.15% increase from December 2024. The megacity reported 617 motorbike snatching incidents and 3,413 motorbike theft cases in January 2025, indicating increases of 25.15% and 7.84%, respectively, from December 2024. In the same month, 31 cars were snatched (a 29.17% increase from December 2024), and 151 cars were stolen (a 2.03% increase).

Despite a reported decrease in overall street crime incidents compared to the previous year, the absolute numbers remain high, and certain categories have seen recent upticks. Factors contributing to Karachi’s persistent street crime issues include economic challenges, unemployment, and the proliferation of illegal firearms. Efforts to address these problems continue, but the city still faces significant hurdles in ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

While Lahore’s declining crime rates highlight the effectiveness of targeted law enforcement and community engagement, Karachi’s ongoing struggles with street crimes underscore the need for comprehensive strategies addressing economic, social, and security challenges.

Lahore has been witnessing a steady decline in crime rates over the past 11 months, a trend credited to strategic policing and enhanced security measures. DIG Operations Lahore attributed this success to targeted crackdowns, digital surveillance, and improved law enforcement strategies.

He further highlighted that the Punjab government’s merit-based posting policy has played a crucial role in revitalizing the police force, increasing efficiency from top to bottom. The policy has ensured that competent officers are placed in key positions, leading to better crime control and public safety.

Despite facing multiple security challenges in recent months, including major events like the Champions Trophy and the Horse & Cattle Show, Lahore Police have remained committed to crime prevention. With crime rates at their lowest in years, the city is steadily progressing towards a safer and more secure environment for its residents.