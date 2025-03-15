India sets sights on 2036 Olympics for historic legacy and global impact

India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics presents a huge chance to boost sports infrastructure and long-term development, experts say. Ahmedabad is expected to be the centerpiece of India’s plans, but a multi-city bid is also possible. Former FIFA Council member Moya Dodd emphasized that hosting the Olympics could transform communities by ensuring investments are made in the right places for long-term benefits.

Several nations, including Indonesia, Turkey, and Chile, have confirmed their interest in hosting the 2036 Games, while Egypt and South Korea may also join the race. Dodd stressed that hosting should leave a lasting legacy rather than burden the country. She urged India to focus on sustainable growth that uplifts communities instead of creating challenges.

India has struggled at the Olympics, winning only 41 medals in history, with its best performance of seven medals coming in Tokyo 2021. Former hockey captain PR Sreejesh highlighted the need for grassroots investment, urging authorities to nurture young talent aged 12-14 for future success.

With the 2036 Olympics still over a decade away, India has a crucial window to prepare. Experts believe that strategic planning and strong investment can turn this bid into a long-term advantage, ensuring both sports and infrastructure development for generations to come.