PIA’s missing wheel found at Karachi airport

A missing wheel from a PIA plane has been found. The wheel was discovered at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. Technicians spotted it near a grounded Boeing 777. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported.

The wheel detached during takeoff, but it wasn’t noticed until the plane landed in Lahore. This delay raised concerns about safety. Both PIA and the aviation authority are investigating the cause.

Initial reports suggest maintenance issues or material fatigue could be to blame. Airbus is also involved in the investigation. They have requested reports on flight data, maintenance history, and the landing gear condition.

The incident has prompted a review of PIA’s maintenance procedures. Airbus is working with the airline to improve safety. The goal is to prevent similar issues in the future.