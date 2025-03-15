PM Shehbaz calls for global action against islamophobia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marked the International Day to Combat Islamophobia by calling attention to the growing discrimination and attacks against Muslims. He emphasized that Islamophobia threatens global peace and must be tackled through strong policies and legislative measures. Pakistan played a key role in the UN’s recognition of this day and continues to push for meaningful action.

He praised international efforts, including bans on Quran desecration, but stressed that more needs to be done. He urged the global community to prevent hate crimes against Muslims and protect their religious symbols. He also highlighted that disrespecting faith under the guise of free speech is unacceptable and must be addressed.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to fighting religious intolerance and demanded stricter measures against hate crimes targeting Muslims. The Prime Minister called for urgent international cooperation to stop attacks on mosques and religious sites. He stressed that respecting all religions is essential for peace and coexistence.

Shehbaz also welcomed the UN’s decision to appoint a Special Envoy to address Islamophobia. He expressed hope that this step would lead to stronger protections for Muslims worldwide. Pakistan remains dedicated to promoting interfaith harmony and ensuring that all communities can practice their religion without fear.