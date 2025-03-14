Uzbek products exhibition in Capital attracts huge interest

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan successfully organized a trade mission in collaboration with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Agency and the Association of Exporters of Uzbekistan. The trade fair generated immense interest among both the general public and key business stakeholders in Pakistan, with many expressing a strong desire to enhance trade ties with Uzbek companies.

The exhibition showcased a diverse range of Uzbek products, primarily focusing on fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, food, and processed products. The event provided a significant platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to engage directly with Uzbek exporters and explore potential business collaborations. The positive response and enthusiastic participation from Pakistani businesses indicated a strong inclination towards fostering long-term trade relations between the two nations.

Adding to the event’s significance, diplomats from various countries attended the exhibition and lauded the initiative taken by the Uzbek Embassy. They emphasized the importance of such trade fairs in strengthening economic cooperation and opening new avenues for investment and trade expansion.

One of the key figures present at the exhibition was Sardar Yasir Ilyas, the CEO of Centaurus, who visited all the stalls and praised the high quality of the products displayed. Speaking to the media, he described the Uzbek trade fair as a resounding success and expressed optimism that such initiatives would further cement trade relations between entrepreneurs from both countries.

Dean of the African Group and Ambassador of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune, also attended the exhibition and was highly impressed by the quality and cost-effectiveness of the products on display. He remarked that such trade collaborations would not only benefit the two nations but also create opportunities for broader regional economic engagement.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, accompanied the dignitaries to various stalls, personally briefing them about the products and their potential for export. He reiterated the commitment of Uzbekistan to enhancing trade relations with Pakistan and supporting initiatives that promote economic cooperation. Ambassador of Uzbekistan in his speech said it was his great pleasure to warmly welcome all of you to the Food Fest Uzbekistan 2025 here in the beautiful city of Islamabad. He added, in these holy days of Ramazan, the Food Fest Uzbekistan aims to bring our two brotherly nations, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, even closer.

Uzbekistan’s food industry is not just about flavor – it is about history, culture, and the stories that have been passed down through generations. From the famous plov to the mouthwatering samsa, from the delectable lagman to the sweet and fragrant chak-chak, Uzbekistan’s cuisine is a reflection of its warm hospitality, rich traditions, and the spirit of togetherness that binds its people.

Ambassador Alisher said, this festival is a journey – a journey into the heart of Uzbek culture, where each product tells a story. These stories are of nomadic traditions, of ancient cities like Samarkand and Bukhara, of grand feasts, and of simple family meals shared around a table. Each bite is a connection to the past, and a celebration of the present.

‘Today, we are not just tasting food – we are celebrating the legacy of the people of Uzbekistan. The rich spices, the vibrant colors, the intricate preparation techniques – every detail has been carefully passed down through generations, and now, it is our honor to experiece it firsthand’.

As we explore the food stalls and engage in the various activities today, let us remember that food has the power to bring people together. It transcends boundaries, breaks down barriers, and creates bonds that last a lifetime, he added.

The exhibition provided a valuable opportunity for Uzbek exporters to establish connections with potential Pakistani buyers, including supermarket chains and large-scale importing enterprises. With the success of this event, industry experts anticipate long-term trade agreements and substantial orders from Pakistani businesses keen on importing high-quality Uzbek products. The Embassy of Uzbekistan also extended invitations to Pakistani entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture and food trade to participate in the event. This initiative aimed to encourage business discussions and forge stronger partnerships between Uzbek and Pakistani enterprises, fostering mutual economic growth and prosperity.