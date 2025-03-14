Pakistan, Oman agree to activate Joint Business Council, strengthen trade ties

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday met with Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in Muscat.

The meeting was followed by an Iftar dinner hosted by the Chairman in honor of the visiting minister,said a release issued here. Parallel to the meeting, a B2B networking session was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with OCCI, bringing together Pakistani business delegates and Omani businessmen to explore trade opportunities. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Oman. Chairman Faisal Al Rawas assured full support from OCCI and its regional branches, emphasizing his desire to see Omani markets filled with Pakistani products. Both sides agreed to activate the Joint Business Council between OCCI and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to facilitate deeper economic cooperation. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan stated, “Our current trade statistics do not reflect the true depth of our relationship. By simply removing logistical and communication hurdles, we can easily increase the current trade volume to two to three times its existing level.

The key to achieving this lies with the chambers of commerce of both countries. There is a need to enhance connectivity between OCCI and various chambers of commerce and industries in Pakistan.” Chairman OCCI agreed with the minister’s views and assured that platforms like Joint Business Councils would be actively utilized to strengthen trade ties.

The OCCI chairman also stressed the need for stronger business-to-business linkages and invited well-established Pakistani brands and businesses to set up operations in Oman, highlighting the country’s welcoming investment climate. Following the meeting, both dignitaries engaged with business representatives participating in the B2B networking session. They spent around two hours interacting with the delegates, discussing their products, and appreciating the range and quality of Pakistani goods.

Invest Oman Lounge

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited Invest Oman Lounge as part of his official visit to Oman. The lounge serves as a unified platform to showcase investment opportunities, facilitate services for investors, and highlight economic projects that attract local and foreign investments, said a press release issues here on Friday. During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on investment procedures, key government entities, available incentives, and major investment opportunities across various economic sectors in Oman.

Officials at Invest Oman elaborated on the country’s investor-friendly policies and the streamlined processes designed to encourage foreign direct investment. Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the structured approach of Invest Oman and remarked that it represents an advanced version of Pakistan’s one-window facility for investor facilitation. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Invest Oman and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) with Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to enhance bilateral investment.