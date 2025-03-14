HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy – dubbed the ‘Luminara’ – is set to take a tour of the country for the first time, ahead of the tournament.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the “first-ever trophy tour in the history of the HBL PSL” will begin today (14 March), starting from Hyderabad and Karachi. The trophy will travel to 11 cities across the nation, ending its tour on 29 March.

“The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket,” HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said. He said the tour “aims to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan.”

“This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, who have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world,” he added.

The trophy will be displayed at various locations in Hyderabad and Karachi until March 15.

The trophy will then travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

PCB said that details of the second leg will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of HBL PSL will take place from April 11 to May 18, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.