Internet mocks Kim Kardashian’s Aladdin dreams after India culture shock

Kim Kardashian’s trip to India with her sister Khloe Kardashian, inspired by her love for Aladdin, turned out to be nothing like the fairytale she had imagined.

The Kardashians star, known for her glamorous lifestyle, had envisioned Mumbai as a vibrant, Aladdin inspired paradise, but the bustling streets of the city offered a stark contrast to her Disney inspired dreams. Alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian embarked on a whirlwind 48-hour journey to attend the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant.

The episode of The Kardashians, which aired recently, captured the sisters’ first visit to India.

Arriving at midnight, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian wasted no time, diving straight into fittings for their traditional outfits for the wedding festivities. “We’re only here for 48 hours, and we do have a schedule,” Khloé explained in a confessional. “We’re planning to go to some of the local markets before the wedding so we can enjoy as much of India as possible.” Kim Kardashian echoed her sister’s enthusiasm, expressing her desire to “explore the city.” However, their expectations were quickly challenged.

Kim Kardashian, who had imagined Mumbai’s markets to resemble the magical bazaars of Aladdin, was taken aback by the reality. “I thought it was going to be like the marketplace,” she said. “This is like the streets.” She added, “What you see Aladdin going through and stealing some bread from-this is where I thought we were going.” The bustling streets, filled with honking cars, stray dogs and crowded vendors, were a far cry from the fictional city of Agrabah depicted in the 1992 Disney film. The sisters, accustomed to the comforts of Los Angeles, were also surprised when they were told they would have to walk to the markets instead of being driven.

Kim Kardashian, visibly unsettled by the chaos, exclaimed, “Oh! I don’t do random dogs!” Khloe Kardashian, ever the optimist, lightened the mood by joking, “At least there’s a Starbucks here.” In her confessional, Khloe Kardashian quipped, “We’re not in Calabasas anymore,” adding, “There’s rickshaws going by, everyone was so surprised, like: ‘What the f*** are these people doing here?'”

Viewers of The Kardashians were quick to point out the cultural disconnect in Kim Kardashian’s Aladdin comparison.

Many noted that the film is set in a fictional Middle Eastern city, not India. One commenter wrote, “Agrabah and Aladdin isn’t even based in India; it’s supposed to be the Middle East and is a fictionalized portrayal of Middle Eastern culture. They should have tried the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.” Despite the culture shock, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made the most of their short trip, immersing themselves in the grandeur of the Ambani wedding and the vibrant energy of Mumbai. While Kim Kardashian Aladdin fantasy may not have come to life, her Indian adventure certainly left a lasting impression-on both her and the viewers of The Kardashians.