Ushna shares her disastrous experience of undereye fillers

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah shared her horrible experience of a botched cosmetic procedure which has left her with scars on her face, for the rest of her life. In a discussion with fellow actor Srha Asghar on her chat show, Ushna Shah revealed that she once got her undereye fillers refreshed by a salon rather than a cosmetic surgeon, which has resulted in the scars on her face for a lifetime.

“I’ve never revealed this ever, but I would like to share it today,” Shah said, adding that she has always struggled with dark circles due to her messed up sleep schedule. “I don’t sleep enough. I’m better at it now, but earlier I would get a two-hour or maybe an hour’s sleep, and therefore, have always struggled with dark circles.”

“So once, I got fillers under my eyes,” she divulged. “Those fillers were good and worked well on my dark circles for two-three months, but then I went to a salon and she convinced me to do those fillers, mixed with PRP or something.”

The ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’ actor admitted that she did not have enough knowledge of the procedure and revealed, “They gave me such a bad reaction and my eyes were all swollen. So they suggested I should massage under my eyes, which I did, and that resulted in scars under my eyes, besides the dark circles that I already had.”

“I had to get them dissolved immediately and I cannot get anything done to my face for the rest of my life. The skin under my eyes will never be normal again,” she shared.

On the work front, Ushna Shah was last seen in the recently-ended blockbuster serial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’, co-starring Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Shuja Asad and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.