Shahid and Kareena’s ‘Jab We Met’ sequel to follow IIFA reunion?

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali talks about the possibility of his film ‘Jab We Met’ sequel as its stars and ex-lovebirds Shahid and Kareena Kapoor have seemingly ended their differences and shared a viral moment over the past weekend.

For the unversed, Bollywood A-listers Kareena and Shahid Kapoor took social media by storm over the past weekend, as they crossed paths once again at the IIFA 2025, however, what came as a pleasant surprise to their millions of fans was their cordial meeting and a warm hug, after years of awkward encounters and cold shoulders at public outings, ever since their break-up more than a decade ago.

This encounter also reignited the discussions around the sequel of their blockbuster film, ‘Jab We Met’, directed by Imtiaz Ali. But the idea does not intrigue him much. Speaking about it, Ali said, “Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about Jab We Met.”

“Shahid has said that he thinks that I have moved on, but I think that everybody has moved on. It’s been a long time since Jab We Met,” he continued. “I’m not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it’s great that they met and they’re both very fantastic actors. I obviously had the greatest time working with both of them.” “I think we should savour that, and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all,” Ali maintained to the sequel requests. Notably, Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 cult rom-com flick ‘Jab We Met’ is one of the most-watched and loved films of Indian cinema. Starring then-real-life couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the main roles of Geet and Aditya, the title opened to critical acclaim and was also a huge success at the Box Office. However, soon after the film’s release, the it couple of B-Town parted ways, after being in a serious relationship for years.