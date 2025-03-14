Balochistan train attack exposed terrorists to whole country: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the “I Work for Sindh dot com” app, developed by the Information Department of the Government of Sindh to support unemployed youth. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Sindh, Karachi, and was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, spokespersons, members of the business community, social media activists, and individuals from various other fields.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that following the Jaffar Express hijacking, Pakistan’s security forces bravely defeated the terrorists, for which he paid tribute to the Pakistan Army. He emphasized that a determined struggle will be waged against religious extremism and terrorism and reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to public welfare projects.

He stated that a clear stance has been taken in the National Assembly regarding the issue of new canals and that the people of Sindh seek greater employment opportunities. However, due to the limited availability of government jobs, the government will now focus on creating opportunities for direct employment. He added that, in addition to providing houses to flood victims, ownership rights are also being granted to women to help them achieve financial stability. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the private sector plays a key role in job creation and encouraged its participation in this platform to provide employment opportunities for the skilled youth of Sindh. He added that the PPP Youth Wing and PSF will launch a promotional campaign for the app to ensure that as many young people as possible can benefit from it. He also shared the good news that the people of Sindh will now have the opportunity to pursue education at major universities worldwide, including Oxford. He noted that inflation is decreasing, which is a positive development, and emphasized the government’s commitment to maximizing the use of modern technology.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the Sindh government has launched a job portal, allowing the province’s youth to register themselves. He explained that this platform will connect job providers and job seekers in one place, helping to accelerate the province’s development.

He urged all job providers and job seekers to register on the portal as extensively as possible. The Chief Minister added that job advertisements for grades one to four will also be posted on the portal, while jobs for grades five to fifteen will be allocated through IBA to ensure complete transparency. He further stated that the portal will be linked to temporary job opportunities, enabling individuals working on various projects to access employment opportunities more easily.

Murad Ali Shah stated that the PPP has always emerged as the largest party of the people in Sindh and will continue to serve the province through its performance. He added that, under the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a plan has been formulated to construct 2.1 million houses, of which more than 800,000 have already been completed. He further remarked that if the houses built for flood victims in Sindh were considered equivalent to a country, they would surpass the size of 800 countries worldwide.

He stated that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the success of the job portal and will actively promote it to maximize its reach and benefit as many people as possible.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 65 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which is why the Sindh government has introduced this job portal.

He explained that through this app, both educated and skilled individuals will be able to upload their CVs, enabling them to find employment opportunities that match their abilities.

He stated that the Sindh government has also reached out to private sector institutions to encourage them to provide employment opportunities through this portal. He conceded that a majority of youth are inclined toward government employment, but stressed the fact that big schemes such as the People’s Housing Scheme are contributing significantly to generating jobs.

He said different projects are providing skills to youth, and this portal will open employment opportunities not only in the government sector but also in the private sector. He emphasized that the job portal has been established through a public-private partnership, making it a key component of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision.

Describing the establishment of the job portal as a significant milestone, he stated that this initiative will not only provide better employment opportunities for unemployed youth but will also simplify the process of applying for jobs in both the private and government sectors.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said Sindh is an opportunity land and has immense potential for development. He highlighted that in the time of PPP, the province saw unparalleled progress and opening this jobs portal is one more step forward in this continuation process of progress.

He stated that the job portal will provide skilled youth with employment opportunities suited to their qualifications and will prove to be a game-changer for job seekers. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further emphasized that the PPP remains committed to the welfare of the people of Sindh and will continue to promote the use of modern technology to empower the youth. He described the job portal as a beacon of hope for unemployed youth, offering job opportunities not only in the government sector but also in the private sector.

