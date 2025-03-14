PM vows to tackle artificial sugar shortage, ensure fair pricing

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to take strict action against sugar hoarders and those responsible for artificially inflating prices, according to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, the prime minister expressed concern over the rising sugar prices and emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring fair pricing.

PM Shehbaz stated that the government would not tolerate speculation or hoarding that artificially drives up the cost of sugar. He ordered a comprehensive crackdown on profiteers and hoarders, with a report on the action to be presented after the operation.

The prime minister also instructed officials to closely monitor the supply and demand of sugar, highlighting that there is an adequate quantity of the commodity available in the country. He further directed authorities to strengthen their communication with sugar mills to ensure proper oversight.

Addressing the issue during the holy month of Ramadan, PM Shehbaz said that the government would not allow any exploitation of the public. He urged chief secretaries from all four provinces to ensure that sugar is provided to the people at fixed, government-approved prices.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government would extend all-out support to businessmen for bringing in investment and enhancing exports to achieve sustainable economic progress.

He was talking to a delegation of prominent businessmen.

He directed that a comprehensive scheme should be introduced for long-term investment in Pakistan.

He said a committee had been formed regarding an export facilitation scheme to support exporters, adding the committee would soon present its draft of recommendations for approval.

“Everyone has to work together for the progress of the country’s economy,” he continued.

He said resolution of issues of the business community was a top priority, adding the government was taking all possible steps to facilitate the business community.

Members of the delegation appreciated the efforts of the economic team of the prime minister.

The prime minister directed the relevant ministries and secretaries to hold consultations with the business leaders and present a policy strategy based on their recommendations.