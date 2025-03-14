JUI leader among four injured in S Waziristan mosque blast

At least three people, including Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam, were injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque at Azam Warsak Bazaar in Lower Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

District Police Officer Asif Bahader told media that the explosion occurred at 1:45 pm when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the mosque’s pulpit detonated.

According to Asif Bahadar, Maulana Nadeem is believed to have been the intended target of the attack. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police have launched investigation while no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Security measures have been enhanced in the area following the incident.

The recent bomb blast in Wana Azam Warsak comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a surge in terrorist activities.

Earlier, Maulana Hamidul-Haq, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S), was martyred along with two others in a powerful suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Separately, security forces on Friday successfully foiled a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) office in Jandola area here.

According to security officials, forces responded swiftly, eliminating all 10 terrorists involved in the assault.

The militants were identified as members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known for their involvement in sabotage activities across the country.

The operation ensured the safety of the FC office and officials as well as the nearby areas, with officials reaffirming their commitment to eradicating terrorism.