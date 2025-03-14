Pakistan ratifies three international labour standards

Pakistan has ratified three International Labour Organisation (ILO) instruments that aim to improve workers’ rights and protections, as well as “help empower evidence-based policy formulation to drive decent work”, an ILO press release on Friday said.

The ratification affirms Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating forced labour, aligning its efforts with human rights standards and achieving the eighth UN Sustainable Development Goal on decent work.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain handed the instruments of ratification for the ‘Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, 1930’, the amended ‘Maritime Labour Convention (MLC, 2006)’ and the ‘Labour Statistics Convention, 1985 (No 160)’ to ILO Director-General, Gilbert F Houngbo during the annual session of the ILO Governing Body in Geneva on Thursday.

According to the press release, “the Protocol supplements the ‘Forced Labour Convention’, which Pakistan ratified in 1957, and gives new impetus to the global fight against all forms of forced labour, including trafficking in persons and slavery-like practices.”

Meanwhile, the ratification of the MLC, 2006 was described as a major step towards ensuring Pakistan meets international maritime standards and “ensuring protection not only for national seafarers but also for all those entering the ports of Pakistan”.

The statement added that the MLC also establishes and protects the rights of seafarers to fair and safe living and working conditions and ensures a level playing field for ship owners. It covers areas like minimum age, employment agreements, hours of work, wages, paid leave and onshore and offshore medical care, among others.

Additionally, the press release stated that with the ratification of the ‘Labour Statistics Convention, 1985 (No 160)’, Pakistan pledged to enhance the analytical capabilities of national statistics offices, specifically in labour market indicators, to strengthen its labour data and information infrastructure.

The ILO stated that this approach would empower evidence-based policy formulation and help Pakistan achieve its goals and commitments towards creating decent jobs, reducing disparities and enabling vulnerable groups to access safe and inclusive workplaces.

Hussain was quoted as saying, “Pakistan is committed to eradicating forced labour, protecting the rights of seafarers and strengthening the quality of our labour market data. The decision to ratify the three labour standards was arrived at through rigorous consultations amongst the tripartite constituents.

“This decision underscores the tripartite constituents’ support for labour rights and their dedication to establish a fair and equitable work environment.”

According to the press release, Geir Tonstol, director of the ILO’s country office for Pakistan, highlighted the significance of the ratifications, calling them “historic”.

“It is noteworthy that this marks Pakistan’s first ratification of an ILO international labour standard since the Minimum Age Convention was ratified in July 2006. It exemplifies Pakistan’s renewed dedication to global labour standards and the protection of workers’ rights.

“The ILO stands ready to support Pakistan in translating these commitments into concrete actions that benefit both workers and employers,” he said.