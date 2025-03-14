3 ministers sworn in

Following the recent expansion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet, three new ministers have taken their oath of office at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President’s House). The oath-taking ceremony was officiated by Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday. The new ministers sworn in include Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Shizra Mansab Ali, and Armaghan Subhani. Syed Imran Ahmed Shah has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, while Armaghan Subhani has been assigned the position of Minister of State for Planning and Development. Shizra Mansab Ali will serve as the Minister of State for Climate Change.