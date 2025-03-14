Jail authorities fail to present Imran in court despite IHC directives

Despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, the jail authorities failed to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan before the court in personal capacity on Friday.

The IHC had directed the authorities in this regard during the hearing of Mashal Yousafzai’s petition against the denial of permission to meet the PTI leader, who is incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Initially during the hearing, the court remarked that if the Islamabad advocate general (AG) intends to proceed with the video link appearance, they must inform the it. However, if the PTI founder is not presented via video link by 2pm, he must be brought before the court in person at 3pm. After the 2pm deadline expired, the former prime minister was due to be presented in court in person, as per the court orders.

However, the Islamabad advocate general (AG) informed the court that bringing the PTI founder from jail was not possible due to security concerns and that presenting him via video link was also not feasible. The court directed the Adiala jail superintendent and Islamabad AG to submit their affidavits in this regard. The court also formed a commission to send law clerk Sakina Bangash to visit Adiala Jail and confirm from the PTI founder whether Yousafzai was his lawyer or not. The commission that includes the law clerk has been directed to meet Khan today (Saturday), and the jail superintendent has been instructed to make arrangements for the meeting.