Pakistan offers equal rights to minorities, says CM Maryam on Holi

The beautiful festival of colors, Holi, is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her special message on the festival of ‘Holi’. She added,”Pakistan is a beautiful blend of communities of different religions where everyone has equal rights and opportunities.” Madam Chief Minister said,”Punjab is a land of Sufis, love and tolerance where every community enjoys complete respect and freedom.” She added,”We are creating a Punjab where every citizen feels safe, empowered and equal Pakistani.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Punjab government is taking practical steps for the protection and welfare of minorities.” She added,”Education, health, employment and other basic facilities are being provided equally to members of the minority communities.” She highlighted,”Handholding of needy minority brothers and sisters is being done through ‘Minority Cards’.” Madam Chief Minister underscored,”Grants have been increased for the religious festivals of the minorities, budget for which has been jacked up.”