Minister commends CBD Punjab’s development initiatives

Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Punjab. Bilal Yasin paid an official visit to the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) to review its ongoing and upcoming development projects. Upon his arrival at the CBD Punjab site, he was warmly received by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, along with Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Construction, Asif Babar, Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Director Architecture and Planning, Sameer Aftab Sial.

During the visit, Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin was given a detailed briefing on CBD Punjab’s various projects, including CBD Quaid District, CBD Route 47, CBD Bab District, Walton Road Upgradation Project, and NSIT City The minister commended the extensive urban development initiatives undertaken by CBD Punjab and acknowledged its pivotal role in transforming Punjab’s infrastructure landscape.

Bilal Yaseen particularly praised the CBD Route 47 project, emphasizing its importance in enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. While inspecting the cycling lane along Route 47, Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin appreciated the efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation options within the district.

Speaking about Walton Road Upgradation Project, the minister noted that CBD Punjab has successfully addressed the long-standing infrastructural challenges faced by residents in the area. “CBD Punjab’s development work has brought significant improvements to Walton Road, resolving issues that have persisted for decades. The project is benefitting over a million residents, improving road conditions, drainage, and overall urban aesthetics,” he stated.

While touring NSIT City, Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin expressed his admiration for CBD Punjab’s efforts in laying the foundation for a cutting-edge IT ecosystem in the province. “NSIT City is a landmark initiative that will position Punjab as a leading hub for technology and innovation. The rapid progress of Celestia IT & Office Tower is a testament to CBD Punjab’s commitment to excellence. Once completed, NSIT City will house leading IT firms and international educational institutions, fostering an environment for technological advancement and economic growth,” he added.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure projects. “Each project under CBD Punjab is a step towards modernization and economic prosperity. We are executing the **Chief Minister Punjab’s vision by ensuring that NSIT City and other developments align with global standards,” he remarked.

CBD Punjab continues to spearhead transformative urban projects that will redefine the province’s economic and infrastructural outlook, solidifying its position as a key player in Punjab’s development.