NAB chief orders distribution of compensation money to Eden scandal victims

In line with public-friendly initiatives, the Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed, has directed the immediate distribution of the fourth installment amounting to Rs1.16 billion recovered from the accused in the well-known Eden Scandal. The distribution process has already commenced and will be completed before Eid-ul-Fitr.

To facilitate the victims, NAB Lahore has established special desks to expedite the distribution process, ensuring compliance with the Chairman’s directives. Additionally, NAB Lahore will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to ensure the continuous and seamless distribution of compensation cheques.

On this occasion, Director General NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar stated that, based on NAB’s records, direct bank transfers to victims’ accounts have also begun, under his direct supervision, to ensure the timely disbursement of funds. He reaffirmed the Chairman’s clear instructions that public welfare remains the top priority.

As a result of NAB Lahore’s efforts, a historic Plea Bargain (PB) amounting to Rs16 billion was materialized with the accused persons in the renowned Eden Scandal. The current distribution marks the fourth installment of this recovered amount.

To further assist victims during the holy month of Ramadan, NAB Lahore has introduced a pick-and-drop (shuttle service) within NAB premises and senior citizens are being facilitated on priority basis.