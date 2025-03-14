Govt approves 28 major projects under SIFC

The government has approved twenty-eight major projects under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with a total value in billions of dollars. The government has decided to invite investments from twenty-three countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain for these projects. Several significant projects, such as Saudi Aramco refinery, Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Reko Diq mining projects are being considered to be specially offered to Gulf countries for investment. Additionally, projects under the SIFC such as corporate farming, technology zones, cloud infrastructure, semiconductor designing and smart device manufacturing are open for investment. Consultations are underway to introduce Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund to provide equity capital for SIFC approved projects.