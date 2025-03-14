Dire Warning

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has sounded the alarm: water levels in Tarbela and Mangla dams are rapidly approaching “dead storage.” For a country where agriculture drives livelihoods and hydropower lights homes, this is a five-alarm fire. With a high likelihood of Punjab and Sindh heading towards a 35 per cent shortfall (in line with a series of prior warnings), Pakistan’s water crisis is no longer looming. It is here. The question is whether our leaders will act before taps and fields run dry.

Our per capita water availability has collapsed from 5,260 cubic meters in 1951 to 1,000 today, edging toward “absolute scarcity” (500 cubic meters). Climate change is tightening the noose: erratic monsoons caused a 25 % rainfall deficit in 2023, while glacier melt-a critical water source-has become unpredictable. Yet the crisis is as much man-made as environmental. Antiquated flood irrigation squanders 60 % of water, while groundwater, drained by 1.2 million tube wells, is vanishing at 3 meters per year. Meanwhile, storage capacity has stagnated for decades. India’s 200+ dams highlight our inertia; even Afghanistan is building reservoirs on shared rivers.

IRSA’s warning exposes systemic rot. The authority, tasked with equitable water distribution, remains shackled by inter-provincial disputes. Sindh accuses Punjab of overdrawing from the Indus to the point that the current coalition government appears in peril, while Balochistan’s farmers decry exclusion from decision-making. The 2018 National Water Policy, which promised modernized management and new dams, gathers dust. Political brinkmanship has left critical projects like Diamer-Bhasha incomplete, while canal systems haemorrhage 40% of the water through neglect.

The cost of delay is already evident. Karachi and Gwadar have seen violent clashes over water access. Wheat and rice harvests-critical for food security-are at risk, threatening to inflame already unaffordable food prices. Hydropower, which supplies 30% of electricity, will dwindle, exacerbating Pakistan’s energy chaos.

That agriculture must evolve is an understatement. Punjab and Sindh, which consume 90% of the Indus’ water, must transition from water-guzzling rice and sugarcane to less thirsty crops. Drip irrigation, piloted successfully in Sindh, should be scaled nationally with subsidies. Second, infrastructure cannot wait. Fixing canals and building small dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would reduce waste and decentralize storage. Third, governance reforms are non-negotiable. IRSA needs teeth to enforce water quotas, while provinces must prioritize collective survival over parochialism. Punjab and Sindh’s governments would have to collaborate for the collective good, not spar, advancing their own agendas. Islamabad must revive the National Water Council and fast-track climate adaptation plans. Citizens, too, have a role: conserving water in households and farms is no longer optional.

The state must act now: not with committees, but with shovels, policies, and unity. The alternative is unthinkable. *