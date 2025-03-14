The Cost of Afghanistan’s Instability

For over four decades, Pakistan has borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s instability, enduring consequences that have been both far-reaching and devastating. Pakistan’s suffering is a direct result of conflicts in its neighbouring country-a war it did not initiate but has, nevertheless, been forced to shoulder. Pakistan remains the biggest and most enduring victim of Afghanistan’s turmoil. She faced immense loss and suffering with little recognition or support for her sacrifices.

The human toll on Pakistan has been staggering. Since the outbreak of the Afghan-Soviet war in 1979 and the subsequent conflicts, more than 80,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives. This staggering number represents not just military personnel, but countless civilians who have fallen victim to extremism, violence and insecurity spilling across the porous border. While Afghanistan has borne her pain, it is Pakistan that has had to shoulder the greatest consequences-consequences far beyond any form of monetary aid she has received.

From 2001 to 2017, Pakistan endured an annual economic loss of $7.7 billion, which amounted to a staggering $123.2 billion over 16 years. This is far more than the entire amount the country has spent on essential sectors such as education, health and social welfare. The opportunity cost is not just financial; it is a lost decade of development and infrastructure building that Pakistan could have focused on if not for the incessant toll caused by the instability next door.

The United States’ financial aid has contributed far less than the toll Pakistan has paid. The $126 billion in US assistance pales in comparison to the nearly $450 billion in losses Pakistan has incurred due to Afghanistan’s crises. Furthermore, the majority of this financial assistance-around 80%-was not in the form of direct aid but reimbursement under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF), a mechanism that was largely aimed at compensating Pakistan for its support in the US-led war on terror. These reimbursements do not address the actual damage caused by Afghanistan’s instability, and thus, they fall woefully short of addressing Pakistan’s needs.

Beyond the economic losses, Afghanistan’s ongoing instability has crippled Pakistan’s infrastructure and social services. The millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing violence in Afghanistan have sought refuge within Pakistan’s borders which creates immense pressure on the country’s already overburdened social systems. This influx of refugees has led to the creation of sprawling refugee camps, placing a strain on local communities, healthcare and education systems that were already underfunded and fragile. For decades, Pakistan has been home to millions of Afghan refugees. While the country’s generosity in hosting these refugees has been commendable, the burden it has placed on Pakistan’s economy cannot be overstated. The presence of Afghan refugees has disrupted local demographics, deepened societal tensions and placed additional stress on an already struggling market.

Furthermore, Afghanistan’s instability has resulted in the radicalization of certain segments of Pakistani society. Extremist ideologies that emerged from the Afghan conflict spread across the border and found fertile ground in Pakistan. This, in turn, has fueled internal divisions, sectarianism and long-term security challenges. Extremism has not only led to violence within Pakistan but has also strained the country’s relations with neighbours and with the international community. The instability in Afghanistan has also locked Pakistan out of vital global investments. Despite her role in ensuring regional security, Western countries and international investors have been hesitant to engage with Pakistan due to her proximity to the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. This lack of investment has stunted economic growth and prevented Pakistan from fully benefiting from its strategic location.

In sum, the cost of Afghanistan’s instability on Pakistan is immeasurable. From the lost lives of civilians to the economic toll that has deprived Pakistan of opportunities for growth and development, the suffering is profound and long-lasting. The burden of hosting refugees, combating extremism and bearing the brunt of global inaction has left Pakistan in a state of perpetual crisis. It is a reality that often goes unseen, but one that continues to define Pakistan’s future-one that can only hope for lasting peace in her troubled neighbourhood.

(The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com)