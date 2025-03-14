Certain forces don’t want progress in Balochistan, says Memon

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that incidents like the Jaffer Express attack do not occur randomly but have underlying motives behind them. While addressing the Sindh Assembly, the senior minister and provincial minister for information, transport, and mass transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the people of Balochistan have a sense of deprivation, and injustices were committed against them in the past. He noted that former President Asif Ali Zardari, despite not being in power, unconditionally apologized to the people of Balochistan and introduced the “Aaghaz-e-Huqooq Balochistan” package for their rights.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Balochistan is a land rich in natural resources, and if peace and stability are restored, it can become a self-sufficient province. However, he claimed that the situation in Balochistan has been deliberately deteriorated, and certain forces do not want the region to progress.

Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he stated that its founder was Asif Ali Zardari, who transformed Gwadar into an international port. However, some forces are fearful of Pakistan’s progress and are exploiting the local people for their vested interests.

Sindh’s senior minister further stated that enemy nations of Pakistan, in collaboration with certain neighboring states, are inciting conflict among Pakistanis and targeting citizens of Pakistan’s allied countries. He referred to the suicide attack on foreign language teachers at Karachi University, stating that such incidents benefit anti-Pakistan forces. Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the security forces for their operations against terrorists, saluting the brave personnel who freed the hostages of the Jaffer Express and eliminated the terrorists.

He urged those who truly support the country to lay down their arms and engage in dialogue. He stressed that everyone must work together to find a solution to this issue, as those receiving foreign funding to harm their own country are, in reality, its enemies.