Ayaz still optimistic about revival of govt-PTI talks

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed his optimism about resumption of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to media men in Islamabad on Friday, Ayaz Sadiq said the government wanted to address demands forwarded by the PTI negotiation committee but the opposition opted to dump the talks.

He said that negotiations should be held but these should not be ‘person-specific’. He went on saying “I cannot disclose the details of talks the opposition wanted.”

He questioned that if the current parliament is fake then its parliamentary committees including Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are also unconstitutional.

The PTI had announced the end of talks with the government in January, citing a lack of cooperation and failure to announce a judicial commission as key reasons.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had then disclosed that PTI founder Imran Khan made the decision to end the negotiations after the government refusal to form a three-judge commission to investigate the May 9, 2023, violent incidents.