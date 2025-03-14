Traffic accidents claim four more lives in Karachi

A series of devastating traffic accidents has struck Karachi, claiming four lives within a span of just 12 hours.

In the latest incident occurred at Korangi Nasser Jump, a speeding vehicle slammed into two motorcyclists, leaving one dead and another injured. The injured victim identified as Emmanuel, later succumbed to his injuries at Jinnah Hospital.

In separate incidents, a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle near Clifton’s Bin Qasim Park, while two motorcyclists lost their lives in collisions with trailers in Maripur and Qayyumabad.

The Karachi traffic authorities have decided to impose a strict helmet law on three major roads in the city in a bid to curb the rising number of motorcycle accidents.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, the police have identified three routes- Metropole to Clifton Bridge, PIDC to Saudi Consulate, and Shahrah-e-Faisal – where motorcycle riders will not be allowed to enter without wearing helmets.

“Motorcyclists without helmets will be turned back on three roads. We are initially making these three roads model roads,” said the DIG Traffic.