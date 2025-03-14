PTI must focus on saving country, not one individual: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that national unity is impossible in the presence of movements that oppose the country and the military.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should talk about saving the country rather than focusing on saving an individual. Azma said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was busy sending delegations to Afghanistan, while the public is burning in the flames of terrorism.

She said that national unity was urgently needed to tackle serious challenges like terrorism. To confront terrorism and all enemies of Pakistan, “we must unite, but it is difficult to unite when a faction of PTI sits there, refuses to condemn, and attacks its own military, added minister.

She stressed that for the country’s security, everyone must come together. Bukhari called for the renewal of the National Action Plan (NAP), saying that a new NAP must be formed to effectively eliminate terrorism.

She appreciated the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for addressing the issue of terrorism and assured that the government is taking the matter very seriously.

She expressed deep concern over the recent bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prayed for everyone’s safety, asking Allah to protect the country and the people from all forms of terrorism and threats.

She remarked that the country belongs to everyone, and PTI should focus on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, not just their imprisoned leader.

She made it clear that maintaining law and order is the Primary responsibility of the provincial governments, and they cannot escape from it. Commenting on PTI’s approach, she said criminals cannot sit with the government, but other members of PTI can negotiate with the government. Bukhari expressed regret over PTI’s behavior in the National Assembly, pointing out that not a single word of condemnation was spoken by PTI during yesterday’s session, despite PTI members being present in the Assembly when they should have spoken out against BLA.

The information minister highlighted government’s efforts in combating terrorism, added that the government will take all necessary steps to protect the country, and no one will be allowed to jeopardize the peace and stability of the nation.