Police arrest guards in Lahore Canal Road assault case

A disturbing incident of violence unfolded at Lahore’s Dharampura Beijing Underpass on Thursday when masked security guards from a private company fired shots at a civilian and physically assaulted him for not giving way to the cars

The suspects were assigned to provide security for foreign guests during their visit to the city. The shooting caused panic in the area, with the civilian, identified as Imran, being assaulted prior to the gunfire.

According to police sources, two vehicles were involved. One vehicle was carrying the foreign guests, while the second, containing the private security guards, was responsible for the confrontation.

The foreign guests had previously obtained permission from the police for the security of the pastors and had also hired the private guards for the same purpose.

The DIG Operations, Faisal Kamran, swiftly took notice of the situation and ordered the formation of a special team to investigate. Four of the private security guards were arrested, and a case was registered on the basis of the affected civilian’s complaint.

Police also confirmed that the guards had abandoned their vehicle and weapons at a Dolphin checkpoint and fled in another vehicle. As a result, the foreign guest and their host arrived at a private hotel in Gulberg without security, raising concerns for their safety. Following the incident, Faisal Kamran stated that the suspects’ actions had caused fear among the public and emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

He confirmed that more arrests were expected and that action would be taken against the security company that employed the guards. “The law applies to everyone equally, and anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face imprisonment,” stated DIG Operations Faisal Kamran.