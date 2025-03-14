Transgender succumbs to bullet wounds

A transgender who was severely injured due to firing by a disciple (chela) in Narowal succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Lahore. Police said that Saba (real name Ali Asghar) was shifted from Narowal to Lahore due to his critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. Earlier on March 9, 2025, a tragic incident unfolded in Narowal when a disciple allegedly shot his transgender guru over suspicions of an illicit relationship. Saba was at the home of his disciple, Zeeshan, when an argument broke out and Zeeshan, in a fit of anger, shot Saba before fleeing the scene. The wounded Saba was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Narowal, but due to his worsening condition, doctors referred the victim to Lahore. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.