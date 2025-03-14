Major terror attack averted in Lahore

A major terror attack was thwarted as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists near Burki Road, Lahore.

According to a CTD spokesperson, one suicide bomber belonging to a banned organization was arrested, while his accomplice managed to escape in an injured condition.

The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation to apprehend a dangerous terrorist. However, upon being intercepted, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcement personnel. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one terrorist was injured but managed to flee, while the other, a suicide bomber, was captured.

Authorities recovered a suicide vest, safety fuse wire, and explosive material from the arrested suspect.

Senior police officials reached the site immediately after receiving information about the incident. Meanwhile, CTD teams cordoned off the surrounding areas of Burki and launched a search operation.

The arrested suicide bomber has been identified as Hafiz Shams, a resident of Balochistan, with links to the Tehreek-e-Taliban group. According to the CTD, the terrorists had finalized plans for a large-scale attack in Lahore. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.