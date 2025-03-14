Bollywood songs, dances banned in Punjab colleges

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has imposed a ban on dancing to Indian songs and other immoral and indecent activities in both public and private colleges. A circular has been issued to the Directors of Colleges and Principals across the province. According to the circular, dances to Indian songs and such performances are prohibited during sports galas and fun fairs in colleges, and obscene clothing or language will also be banned. The Higher Education Commission clarified in the circular that it is the responsibility of college administrations to ensure the education and moral upbringing of both male and female students. The circular further warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for any violations in this regard.