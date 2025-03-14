Punjab colleges enforce ban on bollywood songs and dances

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has announced a ban on dancing to Bollywood songs in colleges. This decision targets both public and private institutions across the province. A circular has been issued to Directors of Colleges and Principals to enforce this new rule.

According to the circular, Indian songs and dance performances are prohibited during events like sports galas and fun fairs. Additionally, the circular bans the use of obscene clothing and language. The Higher Education Commission emphasised the importance of maintaining moral standards among students.

College administrations are responsible for ensuring that both male and female students adhere to these guidelines. They must monitor events to prevent any violations. The commission made it clear that strict action will follow any breaches of this policy.

This ban reflects the commission’s commitment to promoting a moral environment in educational institutions. The authorities aim to uphold the values and education of students through these measures.