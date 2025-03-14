Pakistan approves Rs14 billion for solar-powered tubewells in Balochistan

The federal government has approved Rs14 billion to convert agricultural tubewells in Balochistan to solar power. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on conventional electricity. It also seeks to address the circular debt crisis in the energy sector. The decision was made during a steering committee meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the project’s progress, which included the Balochistan chief minister and senior officials. A report from Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) indicated that Rs12.4 billion had already been disbursed by March 1. Currently, Qesco manages 50 agricultural electricity feeders in the province, which have significant outstanding payments amounting to Rs564 billion.

Officials reported noteworthy progress, including the removal of 4,539 connections, 2,378 poles, and 2,626 transformers. This has reduced Balochistan’s agricultural energy load by 67.4 megawatts. The province has a total of 27,437 subsidised agricultural tubewells and an additional 10,263 unauthorised ones. Each farmer will receive Rs2 million upon disconnection, equally funded by the federal and Balochistan governments.

However, concerns arose regarding the project’s slow progress. Deputy Prime Minister Dar urged both the Balochistan government and Qesco to expedite the transition to solar power. This initiative is a crucial part of the government’s plan to manage circular debt. Transitioning tubewells to solar power is expected to ease financial burdens for farmers. It will also provide a sustainable energy source for agriculture in the region.