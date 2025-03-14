Lahore high court seeks report on X ban from interior ministry

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has asked the Ministry of Interior to submit a report on the ban of social media platform X. A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Alia Neelum, heard petitions against the ban, including one from journalist Shakir Mahmood. Access to X has been restricted since February 17, 2024. Rights groups, journalists, and even the United States have urged Pakistan to lift restrictions on social media.

During the hearing, the court questioned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on how it operates and why X remains accessible through VPNs despite the ban. Justice Neelum demanded transparency on whether government institutions are still using the platform. The interior ministry was instructed to clarify whether the ban is legal or illegal and why X remains in use despite official restrictions.

Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa informed the court that the PTA imposed the ban on the interior ministry’s orders. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa and Chief Justice Neelum stressed the need for an explanation on who is responsible for continued access to X. PTA’s lawyer, Muhammad Afzal Khan, admitted that people are bypassing the ban using VPNs, raising further concerns about enforcement.

The court transferred the case to a single bench for further hearings. Petitioner’s lawyer Advocate Azhar Siddique noted that any decision made by the single bench could later be challenged before a double bench. The case highlights the growing debate over internet censorship, digital rights, and government control over social media in Pakistan.