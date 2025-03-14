Putin condemns Jaffar express attack, offers support to Pakistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Pakistan after the deadly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan. In a message to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he condemned the brutal act and mourned the loss of innocent lives. He also praised the bravery of Pakistani security forces, who rescued hundreds of hostages. The Russian Embassy in Pakistan shared his statement on social media, reaffirming Russia’s strong stance against terrorism.

Putin highlighted Russia’s commitment to working with Pakistan to combat terrorism. He appreciated the professionalism of Pakistani military and law enforcement officers, whose swift actions ended the crisis. He also sent his sympathies to the victims’ families and wished a quick recovery for those injured. The Russian president assured Pakistan of continued support in countering militant threats and ensuring regional stability.

The attack led to a 30-hour standoff in the Bolan region, where militants hijacked the passenger train. Pakistani security forces launched a rescue operation, eliminating all 33 terrorists and saving more than 300 passengers. However, 21 hostages lost their lives before the operation ended. The military confirmed that no civilians were harmed during the final assault.

The Jaffar Express attack shocked the nation and drew global condemnation. Pakistan’s leaders vowed to take strong action against terrorism, emphasizing the need for international cooperation. Russia’s support reflects growing diplomatic ties and a shared commitment to fighting extremist threats. As Pakistan recovers from this tragedy, global solidarity remains crucial in the fight against terrorism.