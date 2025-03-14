HBL PSL X trophy tour kicks off, bringing cricket fever to 11 cities

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched the first-ever HBL PSL trophy tour, making history in the league’s 10th edition. The Luminara Trophy will travel across 11 cities, starting in Hyderabad and Karachi on March 14. The tour will continue until March 29, allowing fans to see the prestigious trophy up close. This initiative aims to bring the excitement of PSL to cricket lovers across Pakistan.

In the first leg, the trophy will visit Hyderabad and Karachi before moving to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Islamabad. Each city will host the trophy for a limited time, building excitement for the tournament. The second phase of the tour will be announced soon. Fans in these cities will get a rare opportunity to celebrate the upcoming PSL season with a special event.

HBL PSL CEO Salman Naseer emphasized the importance of this tour. He called it a celebration of Pakistan’s passion for cricket and its diverse culture. He also highlighted how the tour is a way to give back to fans. Their unwavering support has made PSL one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.

The PSL 10th edition will run from April 11 to May 18, with matches in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The trophy tour will create excitement ahead of the tournament, bringing fans closer to the action. Cricket lovers across Pakistan can now join the celebration and witness the trophy before the thrilling matches begin.